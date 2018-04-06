Público
Investidura Jordi Sànchez JxCat asegura que la investidura de Jordi Sànchez está ya acordada con ERC y la CUP

Elsa Artadi afirma que "la decisión es a tres y es investir en segunda ronda" y espera que el diputado de ERC, Toni Comín, pueda delegar su voto desde Bélgica.

Artadi y miembros de JxCat - EFE

La portavoz de JxCat en el Parlament, Elsa Artadi, ha asegurado este viernes que la investidura del expresidente de la ANC, Jordi Sànchez, a la Presidencia de la Generalitat, está acordada con ERC y la CUP: "Lo tenemos atado entre tres". "No tenemos ninguna duda de que pasaremos. Quizás no en primera votación, pero seguramente en segunda", ha afirmado en una entrevista de TV3 en la que ha pedido ver si el exconseller de Salud y diputado de ERC, Toni Comín, podrá delegar su voto desde Bélgica. 

"La decisión es a tres y es investir en segunda ronda"

El voto de Comín es imprescindible para que cualquier candidato independentista pueda ser investido si no cuenta con el aval de la CUP, ya que JxCat tiene 34 diputados y ERC 32, dos menos que la mayoría absoluta de 68. "La decisión es a tres y es investir en segunda ronda", ha insistido Artadi, lo que significaría que la CUP volvería a abstenerse- como ya hizo cuando el candidato fue Jordi Turull- y la votación saldría adelante con los votos de JxCat y ERC, contando con la delegación de los diputados en el extranjero: Comín y el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont.

Sin embargo, ha reconocido que "si se hace la investidura será porque Llarena permite la investidura", ya que este juez del Tribunal Supremo mantiene en prisión preventiva al exlíder de la ANC y actual diputado de JxCat, por lo que Artadi confía en que se respeten las medidas cautelares dictadas por el Comité de Derechos Humanos de la ONU, que instan a respetar los derechos políticos de Sànchez.

