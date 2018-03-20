La exconsellera de Agricultura y dirigente de ERC, Meritxell Serret, ha confirmado este martes que Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) ha propuesto al exconseller de Presidencia Jordi Turull como candidato a la investidura.

"Ayer Junts per Catalunya puso encima de la mesa el nombre de Jordi Turull para ser investido", ha sostenido Serret en declaraciones a TV3, en donde ha calificado de "buena noticia" que se haya propuesto al exconseller para ser president en sustitución de Jordi Sànchez.

JxCat aguarda la decisión que pueda tomar el Tribunal Supremo al respecto del recurso del expresidente de la ANC para poder ser investido president, aunque mantiene como alternativa a Jordi Turull, según explicaron este lunes a Efe fuentes de la fuerza que lidera Carles Puigdemont.

Serret ha bendecido la candidatura de Turull por su "trayectoria" y su "convicción", y se ha mostrado confiada en que el exconseller pueda "tirar adelante un Govern que haga avanzar a la sociedad catalana y permita recuperar" el autogobierno y "los derechos".

La exconsellera, que se encuentra en Bélgica, ha apuntado que desde ERC respetan todos los nombres que proponga JxCat a la investidura, aunque Serret no ha dicho si la CUP avala o no la candidatura de Turull porque todavía no ha hablado con ellos.

Si Sànchez renunciase a ser investido, Puigdemont podría plantear este plan C a mediados de esta semana, por lo que el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, debería abrir una nueva ronda de consultas con los grupos parlamentarios y, según fuentes soberanistas, el pleno de investidura podría celebrarse la semana que viene.

Serret ha argumentado que el acuerdo entre los partidos independentistas para la investidura "está muy avanzado".

También ha dicho que en Ginebra (Suiza) han mantenido contactos "relevantes" y que están dispuestos a dialogar y hablar "con todo el mundo, incluso con el Estado español".

