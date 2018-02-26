JxCat ha presentado este lunes un escrito al Tribunal Constitucional (TC) en el que reclama que de "manera urgente" se pronuncie sobre la admisión o no a trámite del recurso del Gobierno central contra la investidura de Carles Puigdemont.
En el escrito, recogido por Europa Press y firmado por el letrado Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, se afirma que "los derechos de los diputados del Parlament se están viendo gravemente vulnerados por el bloqueo que dicho recurso ha producido".
JxCat argumenta que la investidura de Puigdemont está paralizada por el recurso del Gobierno central, cuando es un recurso que a estas alturas sigue sin concretarse si el Alto Tribunal lo admite a trámite o no.
El Gobierno central impugnó el pleno para la investidura de Puigdemont como presidente de la Generalitat -con la opinión en contra del Consejo de Estado-, y el Alto Tribunal dictó una interlocutoria poniendo condiciones a esta investidura, pero no se pronunció en si admitía o no a trámite el recurso.
El TC puso dos condiciones para investir al candidato de JxCat mientras decidía sobre el recurso: que acudiera presencialmente a la Cámara y que, primero, se personara ante a la justicia española y pidiera el permiso del juez para acudir a la Cámara catalana.
Puigdemont no ha dado señales de hacer ninguna de las dos cosas: sigue residiendo en Bélgica y su grupo, JxCat, impulsa una reforma de la ley para tratar de investirlo a distancia y sin que tenga que regresar.
JxCat recuerda en su escrito que tanto ellos como el propio Parlament han presentado alegaciones contra el recurso del Gobierno central, y considera insostenible que aún no se sepa si este recurso prospera o no.
Advierte de que, si no resuelve pronto, se llegará "a la insólita situación en la que, a través de un recurso instado por el Abogado del Estado, que ni siquiera ha sido admitido a trámite, se logre la ineficacia del acto de investidura".
El escrito presentado en nombre de todos los diputados del grupo se apela al artículo 6.1 del Convenio Europeo de Derechos Humanos que recoge "el derecho a una causa oída equitativamente y dentro de un plazo razonable".
JxCat defiende desde que empezó la controversia que Puigdemont puede ser investido sin comparecer ante la Cámara, por lo que considera que el TC debería desestimar el recurso del Gobierno central.
