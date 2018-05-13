El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha pedido este domingo a la CUP que sea coherente y mantenga la abstención a la investidura de Quim Torra, como ya hizo con Jordi Turull, al tiempo que ha recordado a los antisistema "que siempre han dicho que el nombre no era un problema".
Puigdemont se ha expresado así en una entrevista en El Punt Avui, en la víspera de la segunda votación de la investidura de su sucesor, Quim Torra, quien necesita que la CUP mantenga, al menos, la abstención para poder ser elegido el lunes president.
Ante el debate abierto este domingo en el consejo político de la CUP para determinar la posición en el segundo debate de investidura de mañana, Puigdemont ha recordado a la formación antisistema que "ya se abstuvo cuando el candidato era Jordi Turull" y ha añadido: "Espero que mantengan la coherencia. Siempre han dicho que no era un problema de nombres y confío en su palabra".
Preguntado por si dará órdenes a Torra, ha remarcado que "todos los presidentes están a las órdenes del Parlament" y esto "debe continuar siendo así", al tiempo que ha aseverado que su antecesor Artur Mas "nunca" le dio órdenes.
El líder de JxCat ha destacado, en este sentido, que la que sí está "teledirigida" es Cataluña, ya que está "gobernada desde Madrid" a través del artículo 155 de la Constitución, un mecanismo que ha deseado que "no dure ni un día más".
Puigdemont ha defendido que Torra está "más que preparado" para el cargo y ha explicado que lo escogió porque "en su figura confluyen muchas características que encajan con el momento histórico que vive el país".
El expresidente catalán ha confesado que vive el relevo con "mucha emoción y a la vez con preocupación por todos los compañeros que no pueden esta presentes, porque están en la prisión o en el exilio".
