Irene Montero da a luz en un hospital madrileño a los seis meses de embarazo

Los bebés "están en observación", mientras que la portavoz de Unidos Podemos en el Congreso se encuentra bien.

26/06/2018.- La portavoz del Grupo Parlamentario Unidos Podemos, Irene Montero, en rueda de prensa tras la Junta de Portavoces en el Congreso de los Diputados.- EFE/Javier Lizón

La portavoz de Unidos Podemos en el Congreso, Irene Montero, ha dado a luz sobre las nueve de esta mañana en un hospital público madrileño en el que permanece ingresada.

A esta hora Irene Montero se encuentra bien, según han informado a Público fuentes cercanas a Montero, que confirman que los bebés, que han nacido con seis meses de gestación, "están en observación".

El pasado mes de marzo, Irene Montero y el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, anunciaron que serían padres de mellizos este próximo otoño.

La portavoz de Unidos Podemos ha estado trabajando con normalidad hasta este lunes mismo, cuando asistió al pleno del Congreso que votaba la renovación del consejo de administración de RTVE.

