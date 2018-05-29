Público
Público

Isabel Rábago La tertuliana de 'Sálvame' y 'Supervivientes' Isabel Rábago, nueva responsable de comunicación del PP de Madrid

La periodista es afiliada al PP desde hace unos años. "¡Yo voto al Partido Popular y estoy orgullosa! Los votantes del PP no somos ni fachas, ni corruptos, ni machistas", aseguró en un tuit publicado en junio del año pasado.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Isabel Rábago, exconcursante de 'Supervivientes' y tertualiana de programas como 'Sálvame' o 'Viva la Vida'. MEDIASET

Isabel Rábago, exconcursante de 'Supervivientes' y tertualiana de programas como 'Sálvame' o 'Viva la Vida'. MEDIASET

Isabel Rábago, exconcursante de Supervivientes y tertualiana de programas como Sálvame o Viva la Vida, será la encargada de llevar a cabo un nuevo lavado de cara del PP, después del escándalo del máster de Cristina Cifuentes y su posterior salida.

La periodista, licenciada en Ciencias de la Información por la Universidad Pontificia de Salamanca, estará al frente del área de Comunicación y Medios de la formación política en Madrid. 

La también tertuliana de Supervivientes es afiliada al PP desde hace unos años. "¡Yo voto al Partido Popular y estoy orgullosa! Los votantes del PP no somos ni fachas, ni corruptos, ni machistas", aseguró en un tuit publicado en junio del año pasado.

"La intención es abrir el partido a la sociedad. Muchos políticos van a televisión y no saben qué decir. Ella les formará para transmitir el mensaje del partido", aseguran fuentes del partido recogidas por El País.

El PP de Madrid ha nombrado este lunes a su nueva dirección, que acompañará al presidente, Pío García-Escudero, en esta nueva etapa. Entre los nombramientos destaca el de Pablo Casado como nuevo presidente del Comité Electoral del la formación conservadora en Madrid. 

El nuevo equipo, liderado por García-Escudero y Vera, está formado por veinte hombres y doce mujeres, con una edad media de 47 años, reduciéndose con respecto al Comité Ejecutivo Regional anterior.

Etiquetas