La diputada autonómica de Podemos Isabel Serra ha abandonado la corriente Anticapitalistas, de la que ella era una figura destacada en la región, por "no compartir algunas decisiones de especial relevancia, un distanciamiento que en las últimas semanas se ha hecho mayor".



La última decisión relevante de los anticapitalistas madrileños ha sido no presentarse a las primarias para competir contra Íñigo Errejón y su equipo para configurar las listas de Podemos para las próximas elecciones autonómicas de 2019.

"Es una decisión difícil pero la tomo con el convencimiento de que es una decisión correcta. Hace tiempo que me he alejado por no compartir algunas decisiones de especial relevancia, un distanciamiento que en las últimas semanas se ha hecho mayor", ha escrito esta tarde en su cuenta de Facebook.

No obstante, Serra ha anunciado que seguirá trabajando en el proyecto de Podemos "con las mismas ideas que he defendido siempre y convencida de que necesitamos una organización democrática y vinculada a los movimientos sociales".

"Seguiré como diputada dedicando mi tiempo para luchar por los derechos de las mayorías sociales frente a la gran ofensiva de recortes en derechos y libertades. Y seguiré convencida que no sólo estar en las instituciones sino construir los movimientos sociales es lo que puede llevarnos a transformar esta sociedad", ha añadido.

Además, la parlamentaria madrileña, que hasta hace pocos meses fue portavoz del Consejo Ciudadano Autonómico, ha reconocido el valor de Anticapitalistas, en el que ha militado durante 9 años, por "su compromiso con cambiar el mundo de base".

"Gran parte de lo que soy se lo debo a Anticapitalistas. Quiero agradecer todo lo que me han enseñado militantes que construyen con sus manos, y día a día, el cambio. Ellos y ellas son imprescindibles. Y sobre todo quiero agradecerle tanta valentía, dedicación y esfuerzo a personas como Miguel Urbán con las que he compartido un camino del que estoy muy orgullosa", ha concluido.

