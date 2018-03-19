Público
Lavapiés IU pide que Zoido explique en el Congreso la "brutal agresión" policial en Lavapiés

Los diputados integrados en el grupo parlamentario de Unidos Podemos demandan al ministro dé cuentas de la agresión "brutal" que un senegalés sufrió por parte de la Policía y la "actuación irregular posterior por parte de determinados agentes al no socorrerlo adecuadamente".

Policías antidisturbios en la calle Mesón de Paredes con la calle del Oso, en el barrio de Lavapiés de Madrid, repelen las protestas tras la muerte de un mantero de un paro cardíaco durante un control policial. | JAVIER LIZÓN (EFE)

Izquierda Unida ha registrado este lunes una solicitud para que el ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, comparezca en la comisión del ramo del Congreso para rendir cuentas por la "brutal agresión" policial a un hombre el pasado jueves, en el marco de los disturbios que tuvieron lugar la semana pasada en el madrileño barrio de Lavapiés, tras el fallecimiento del senegalés Mame Mbaye.

El portavoz parlamentario de Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzón, y el portavoz de Interior de esta formación en el Congreso, Ricardo Sixto, han registrado la iniciativa para que el ministro explique lo ocurrido con Arona Diakhate.

También pretenden exigir explicaciones al ministro por el comportamiento posterior de los agentes, a los que acusan de una "actuación irregular" por no haber socorrido "adecuadamente" al agredido.

Asimismo, los diputados integrados en el grupo parlamentario de Unidos Podemos demandan que Zoido detalle en el Congreso qué actuaciones ha puesto en marcha la Policía para "depurar las responsabilidades pertinentes" por este suceso.

Diakhate fue golpeado durante la noche y sufrió una herida de quince puntos de sutura en la cabeza, pero los policías primero lo metieron en un portal y luego en un coche patrulla, en el que lo llevaron a la Comisaría de Leganitos y, una vez allí, avisaron al Samur, que lo trasladó al hospital.

