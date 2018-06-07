La marcha de Juanma Serrano a su anterior puesto de trabajo —adelantada el miércoles por Público—, tenía una clara explicación: el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, había decidido elegir como su jefe de Gabinete al consultor de Comunicación, Iván Redondo (San Sebastián, 1981), a quien ya fichó para trabajar en Ferraz en su segunda etapa como secretario general, para sorpresa de muchos.
Y es que Redondo fue secretario de Presidencia del Gobierno, con rango de consejero, del popular José Antonio Monago cuando fue presidente de Extremadura, y coordinó y dirigió un ataque furibundo contra el PSOE, contra Guillermo Fernández Vara y contra Público, cuando este medio denunció que el dirigente popular había hecho decenas de viajes a Canarias para ver a "una amiga" con cargo a las cuentas del Senado.
Desde que llegó a Ferraz, Redondo ha ido sacando codos y haciendo crecer su nivel de influencia sobre Sánchez, arrinconando a Juanma Serrano, quien había sido jefe de Gabinete de Sánchez desde que decidió aspirar a secretario general del PSOE.
Redondo es licenciado en Humanidades y Comunicación por la Universidad de Deusto, ha trabajado en distintas firmas de consultoría, ha sido profesor en varios postgrados y másters, y ha colaborado en distintos medios de comunicación escritos y en televisiones, como TVE. 13 TV o Intereconomía.
Aunque no ha sorprendido el nombramiento en la dirección socialista, ya que muchos conocían el creciente apego de Sánchez por su trabajo, no son pocos los que ven con desconfianza este nombramiento y prevén problemas a medio plazo.
Vara, a quien Sánchez le comunicó previamente cuando lo contrató para el PSOE, ya dijo en aquella ocasión: "¡Lo que nos faltaba por ver!".
