El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, volvió a arremeter este martes con dureza contra un “Gobierno desbordado y agotado” ante el cual “la gente ha dicho basta a que se exijan sacrificios siempre a los mismos”, afirmó.

El líder socialista acusó al Gobierno de haber conseguido un “avance sin parangón” de la desigualdad en España, ante las constantes reducciones del gasto sanitario y educativo. Además, le imputó no saber crear consensos, no tomar la iniciativa en nada, estar desaparecido en Europa y de no aportar valor añadido en ninguna de sus actuaciones.

Sánchez hizo estas valoraciones en la presentación en un desayuno informativo de la secretaria general del Partido Socialista de Navarra (PSN), María Chivite; donde también aprovechó la situación política de la Comunidad Foral para arremeter contra “la otra izquierda incapaz de escapar de la retórica de los nacionalismos”.

El líder socialista, en clara referencia a Podemos, indicó que en Navarra hay “una izquierda que se pierde entre guerras de banderas” y que, en su opinión, no atiende a los problemas de la gente. Por ello, afirmó que esa izquierda en Navarra ha supuesto toda una “expectativa frustrada” al dedicar todo su esfuerzo a “debates artificiales”.

Ante ello, Sánchez propugnó el espacio de la socialdemocracia, que supere los debates identitarios, y que afronte la precariedad laboral, las bajas pensiones y los graves problemas de desigualdad que crecen en España.

Finalmente, Sánchez acabó elogiando la figura de Chivite, quizás la secretaria regional que más fiel siempre se mantuvo a Pedro Sánchez, de quien destacó que tiene una visión panorámica del diseño de las instituciones por haber ocupado cargos en todas ellas, dando por hecho que es la clara apuesta del socialismo navarro para las próximas elecciones autonómicas.

