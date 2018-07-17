Público
Público

Jordi Borràs La Policía expedienta a un agente denunciado por agredir al fotoperiodista Jordi Borràs al grito de "¡Viva Franco!"

El policía denuncia al profesional de 'El Món' por insultarle y aporta también un parte de lesiones por contusiones.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Jordi Borràs, después de la agresión. Imagen cedida por 'El Món'/QS

Jordi Borràs, después de la agresión. Imagen cedida por 'El Món'/QS

La Policía Nacional ha abierto un expediente informativo a un agente del cuerpo que supuestamente agredió este lunes por la noche en Barcelona al fotoperiodista Jordi Borràs, en un incidente en el que ambos se han cruzado denuncias por insultos y contusiones.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes policiales, el supuesto agresor es un agente de la Policía Nacional destinado en Barcelona, donde ejerce labores burocráticas, a quien ahora la Jefatura ha abierto un expediente informativo en primera instancia, para averiguar lo ocurrido.

Según denunció el fotoperiodista Jordi Borràs, un hombre de unos 40 años de edad que se identificó como policía se le abalanzó hacia las 20.00 horas en la calle Capellans de Barcelona y le golpeó en la cara tras gritar "Viva España" y "Viva Franco".

Según las fuentes consultadas por Efe, el agente de la Policía Nacional expedientado ha denunciado al fotoperiodista por insultarle y ha aportado también un parte de lesiones por contusiones.

En función de cómo evolucione la vía judicial y el expediente informativo, la Policía Nacional podría acabar abriendo un expediente disciplinario al agente, según estas fuentes.

A través de Twitter, el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, expresó anoche "todo el apoyo y solidaridad" a Borràs: "Exigiremos que se investigue y se depuren todas las responsabilidades. Abrazos y adelante Jordi, siempre adelante", añadió.

También salió en defensa del fotoperiodista el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, quien aseguró que "el fascismo español no frenará la libertad de expresión y de información". 

Etiquetas