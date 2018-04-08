Público
Jordi Sànchez acepta su candidatura a la investidura "en plenitud" de sus derechos políticos

Elsa Artadi dice que si el juez Llarena no permite la investidura del dirigente de la ANC "refuerza" al independentismo

Pancartas con las fotos de los líderes de ANC, Jordi Sanchez, y de Omnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, en una protesta en Barcelona por el encarcelamiento de 'los Jordis'. REUTERS/Susana Vera

El candidato de JxCat a la Presidencia de la Generalitat, Jordi Sànchez, ha aceptado este domingo su candidatura a la investidura: "En plenitud de mis derechos políticos, acepto la responsabilidad".

Lo ha dicho en una publicación de Twitter, el día después de que el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, anunciara que volvía a proponer a Sànchez como candidato a la investidura.

"En plenitud de mis derechos políticos, acepto la responsabilidad, @rogertorrent. Sin violencia, sin ninguna renuncia, es hora de poder hablar de todo #llibertat", ha defendido.

La portavoz de JxCat, Elsa Artadi, ha considerado que, si el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena no permite la investidura de Jordi Sànchez porque le deniega su salida de prisión, va a "reforzar" a los independentistas. "Si Llarena no permite la investidura, nos refuerza", ha afirmado Artadi en declaraciones a la emisora RAC-1, en las que ha considerado que esta circunstancia ayudaría tanto en el proceso de extradición del expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont como en los casos de los exconsellers y exdiputados que están en Escocia, Suiza y Bélgica.

La portavoz de JxCat ha subrayado que "con la ley en la mano, sin hacer ninguna interpretación, se puede investir a Jordi Sànchez", y ha defendido que el Comité de Derechos Humanos de la ONU lo ve "de la misma manera".

La estrategia de JxCat pasa por tratar de investir a Jordi Sànchez y, si el Supremo rechaza su excarcelación, usarlo como otro argumento para el análisis que está realizando el Comité de Derechos Humanos de la ONU sobre el caso, para luego pasar a investir a un diputado de JxCat en libertad antes de que expire el plazo.

Pero Artadi ha dicho que no descartan la posibilidad de investir a Puigdemont más adelante y, por eso, quieren modificar la Ley de Presidencia para habilitar una elección a distancia.

