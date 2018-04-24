Público
Jordi Sànchez Interior castiga a Jordi Sànchez con pasar 18 horas diarias en su "raquítica" celda por el mensaje del 21-D

Instituciones Penitenciarias ya sancionó en diciembre al diputado de JxCat trasladándole de módulo al día siguiente de difundirse un mensaje suyo grabado para el mitin central de JxCat, el viernes 15 de diciembre.

Jordi Sánchez, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/Archivo

Instituciones Penitenciarias ha sancionado al diputado de JxCat en el Parlament Jordi Sànchez a pasar 18 horas al día en su celda durante un mes por el mensaje que se grabó por teléfono y que se difundió en la campaña de las elecciones catalanas.

"El castigo por mis palabras en la campaña del 21-D, grabadas por teléfono", constata este martes desde la cárcel madrileña de Soto del Real, en un tuit recogido por Europa Press.

"(1) 6 meses de incomunicación con @ISerNuri, (2) cambio de módulo, (3) ahora durante un mes 18 h diarias cerrado en la raquítica celda #libertad", lamenta.

@ISerNuri es la cuenta de Twitter de Nuri Guillaumes, extesorera de la ANC y que fue quien grabó la conversación teléfonica con Sànchez de la que se extrajo el mensaje de sonido que se difundió en campaña.

Instituciones Penitenciarias ya sancionó en diciembre a Sànchez trasladándole de módulo al día siguiente de difundirse un mensaje suyo grabado para el mitin central de JxCat, el viernes 15 de diciembre.

Derrotar a los "tontos útiles"

Su mensaje era su primera aparición en campaña y pedía, entre otras cosas, votar a la candidatura de Carles Puigdemont (de la que él era 'número 2') para derrotar lo que representa el presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, y sus "tontos útiles", en alusión a los entonces candidatos en contra de la independencia.

Su abogado, Jordi Pina, dijo entonces a Europa Press que el castigo era arbitrario porque Sànchez no contravenía el reglamento penitenciarlo; equiparó ese mensaje de audio a otros de dirigentes independentistas leídos en actos de campaña, aunque el soporte en que se emitiera fuera diferente, y recordó que ERC emitió al día siguiente en un mitin otro mensaje de audio del también encarcelado Oriol Junqueras.

