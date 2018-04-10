El candidato a presidir la Generalitat de Catalunya, Jordi Sànchez, ha pedido este martes al juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena, que investiga los hechos relacionados con procés catalán, salir de la prisión para poder acudir este viernes al pleno de investidura del Parlament, según ha informado fuentes de la defensa.
La defensa del expresidente de la Asamblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) ha registrado esta mañana un escrito pidiendo al magistrado del alto tribunal permiso para acudir a la sesión convocada por el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, para este viernes, a las 10.00 horas.
El juez Llarena ha procesado a Sànchez por los delitos de rebelión y malversación de fondos públicos en el marco de la causa relacionada con el proceso soberanista y se encuentra en la prisión de Soto del Real, desde el 16 de octubre de 2017.
Voto delegado de Puigdemont
Mientras, la Mesa del Parlament ha pospuesto en su reunión de este martes la decisión sobre si revoca o no que el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont pueda delegar su voto en los plenos en otro diputado de su grupo, JxCat.
Fuentes parlamentarias han explicado que el presidente de la Cámara, Roger Torrent, ha asumido el compromiso de volver a reunir a la Mesa antes del pleno de investidura del viernes para tomar una decisión definitiva.
Por primera vez en esta legislatura, Puigdemont delegó su voto en el pleno del jueves de la semana pasada, y tanto Cs como PP han presentado sendas iniciativas para que la Cámara le revoque este voto delegado.
