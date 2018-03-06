Público
Público

Jordi Sànchez pide su libertad para ser elegido president de la Generalitat

El número dos de JxCat solicita al Tribunal Supremo y al Constitucional que lo dejen libre o le permitan acudir al Parlament para su investidura el próximo lunes. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Jordi Sànchez pide el amparo del Constitucional por violación de sus derechos fundamentales al seguir en prisión. EFE/Archivo

Jordi Sànchez pide el amparo del Constitucional por violación de sus derechos fundamentales al seguir en prisión. EFE/Archivo

El número dos de JxCat, Jordi Sànchez, propuesto como candidato a la Presidencia de la Generalitat, ha pedido al Tribunal Supremo y al Constitucional que lo dejen libre o le permitan acudir al Parlament para su investidura el próximo lunes, alegando que su voluntad y la de su grupo es respetar la "legislación vigente".

En sendos escritos, a los que ha tenido acceso Efe, la defensa de Jordi Sànchez solicita al juez del Supremo Pablo Llarena que le deje en libertad o que le permita "acudir personalmente al debate de investidura" que, según el escrito, está previsto para el próximo 12 de marzo, para garantizar así sus derechos políticos y los de sus votantes.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas