Jordi Sànchez renuncia por ahora apelar a Estrasburgo y presentará recurso al Supremo

La defensa de Jordi Sànchez renunciará por ahora a presentar una demanda de medidas cautelares ante el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH) de Estrasburgo para defender que el candidato de JxCat pueda ser investido como presidente de la Generalitat por el Parlament, han explicado fuentes conocedoras.
Según publica el diario Ara, la estrategia de la defensa, encabezada por el abogado Jordi Pina, finalmente será presentar un recurso ante la Sala de Apelaciones del Tribunal Supremo contra la decisión del juez Pablo Llarena de no dejar a Sànchez acudir al pleno del Parlament.
La defensa de Sànchez anunció el viernes, tras conocerse la decisión de Llarena, que iría a Estrasburgo, pero finalmente se ha replanteado este paso y acudirán de nuevo al Supremo: "Es ahora la mejor opción", sostienen la misma fuentes.
La decisión de Llarena de no conceder la libertad a Sànchez ni darle un permiso para acudir presencialmente al Parlament supuso el viernes que el presidente de la Cámara, Roger Torrent, decidiera aplazar el pleno de investidura fijado para este lunes 12 de marzo a las 10 horas.
Tanto los letrados del Parlament como el Tribunal Constitucional han defendido recientemente que la investidura de cualquier candidato debe pasar obligatoriamente por que esté presente en el pleno, de ahí que haya quedado frenada la investidura de Puigdemont primero, y la de Sànchez después.
