Jorge Moragas será el embajador de España en Filipinas

El que fuera director de gabinete de Mariano Rajoy, Jorge Moragas, actual representante permanente de España ante la ONU, será nombrado próximamente embajador en Filipinas, según adelanta el portal especializado The Diplomat in Spain y confirman a Europa Press fuentes diplomáticas.
Moragas, que llegó a Nueva York en enero, permanecerá previsiblemente en su actual puesto unas semanas, posiblemente hasta septiembre, dado que es necesario tramitar su plácet ante el Gobierno filipino. El nuevo embajador ante la ONU será el diplomático Agustín Santos.
Jorge Moragas, diplomático de carrera, desembarcó en la representación española ante la ONU tras una larga trayectoria ligado al PP, los últimos 10 años primero como coordinador de Presidencia y Relaciones Internacionales del partido y, después, como director del gabinete de Mariano Rajoy en la Moncloa.
Nacido en Barcelona en 1965 y padre de dos hijas, Moragas llegó como diplomático al departamento de protocolo de la Presidencia del Gobierno en 1995. Allí permaneció tras el cambio de Gobierno, con José María Aznar, y pasó a ser jefe del gabinete del secretario general de Presidencia. En 2002 fue nombrado secretario de Relaciones Internacionales del PP, hasta que en 2008 Rajoy le nombró coordinador de Presidencia en el partido. También fue diputado nacional por Barcelona desde 2004, hasta el pasado diciembre.
Dada su vinculación con el PP, el relevo de Moragas por parte del nuevo Gobierno era uno de los más previsibles, junto a los de los exministros Pedro Morenés, actual embajador en Washington, y Juan Ignacio Wert, embajador ante la OCDE. Wert ya ha sido relevado por el dirigente del PSOE Manuel Escudero, un nombramiento que no requiere plácet al tratarse de un puesto de representante permanente, no de embajador ante un Gobierno.
Según The Diplomat in Spain, ya está decidido que el nuevo embajador en Estados Unidos sea el diplomático Santiago Cabanas, actual embajador en Argelia, mientras que Fernando Valderrama irá a Moscú, en sustitución de Ignacio Ybáñez -que fue secretario de Estado de Asuntos Exteriores entre 2014 y 2017-. Por su parte, Marta Betanzos remplazará a Eduardo Gutiérrez Saenz de Buruaga en Lisboa, convirtiéndose en la primera embajadora española en Portugal.
