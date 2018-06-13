Público
José Guirao será el nuevo ministro de Cultura y Deporte

El exdirector del Museo de Arte Reina Sofía sustituirá a Màxim Huerta al frente del ministerio.

José Guirao Cabrera, exdirector del Museo de Arte Reina Sofía, será el nuevo ministro de Cultura y Deporte tras la dimisión de Màxim Huerta.

