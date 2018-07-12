La "amiga entrañable" de Juan Carlos I, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, ha salido al paso de las conversaciones con el excomisario Villarejo y el expresidente de Telefónica, Juan Villalonga, en las que acusa al rey emérito de usarla como testaferro, así como de las comisiones recibidas —80 millones de euros— por la construcción del AVE a la Meca.

En un breve comunicado publicado por la revista Hola, la empresaria no ha negado dichas conversaciones. Sin embargo, Corinna ha denunciado "una campaña de descrédito con motivación política" contra ella.

"Siempre he actuado correctamente y pretendo continuar viviendo mi vida de forma tranquila, con independencia de los años de acoso constante y de los intentos de descrédito público que he padecido con un sinfín de información falsa", ha asegurado.

Por último, la consultora afincada en Mónaco ha señalado que tiene "enorme respeto por las instituciones de España". No obstante, ha agregado, "no puedo permitir ser utilizada en un conflicto que no me atañe”.