El Juzgado de lo Penal número 4 de Valencia ha condenado al ex subdirector general de Administración y Finanzas del Instituto Valenciano de Arte Moderno (IVAM) Juan Carlos Lledó por almacenar en el ordenador del trabajo imágenes de menores de contenido pornográfico.
Según informa el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat Valenciana, las fotos fueron descubiertas durante el análisis de la copia de seguridad de su ordenador intervenido en el marco de la investigación que se sigue en el Juzgado de Instrucción 21 por presuntas irregularidades en la gestión del IVAM durante la dirección de Consuelo Císcar, causa en la que el exsubdirector está investigado por prevaricación, falsedad documental y malversación.
Otro ordenador en su vivienda particular en el que también almacenaba fotografías de menores desnudos
Los agentes, además, se incautaron de otro ordenador en su vivienda particular en el que también almacenaba fotografías de menores desnudos.
En el juicio, el acusado alcanzó un acuerdo con el fiscal, se declaró culpable y se benefició de una rebaja en la petición de pena.
Ha sido condenado por un delito de posesión de pornografía infantil a la pena solicitada por el Ministerio Público: seis meses de multa a razón de 6 euros diarios (1.080 euros) y a pagar las costas del juicio.
