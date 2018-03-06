Un juez de Madrid ha citado a declarar al exconsejero madrileño y exdirigente del PP Francisco Granados por la querella que presentó contra él la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, por injurias y calumnias tras su declaración ante el juez que investiga el caso Púnica.
El Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Madrid ha admitido la querella y ha citado a Granados el próximo lunes, día 12, a las 10.30 horas, han confirmado a Efe fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM).
Cifuentes se querelló contra Granados después de que éste dijera al juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón que la actual presidenta madrileña conocía una "caja B" con la que se pagaron gastos de "refuerzo" de las campañas de Esperanza Aguirre en 2007 y 2011.
En esa declaración, el exconsejero -considerado uno de los principales cabecillas de la trama Púnica- añadió que Cifuentes se jactaba de que era la que mandaba en el PP madrileño "por orden del señor González", quien, junto a Aguirre, controlaba todo lo que se hacía en el Gobierno autonómico. Era "la persona, las manos, los oídos, en fin, la voz ejecutiva en el partido del señor González", aseguró. Era "la persona, las manos, los oídos, en fin, la voz ejecutiva en el partido del señor González", aseguró.
Según la querella de Cifuentes, las acusaciones de Granados no se basan en "el legítimo ejercicio del derecho de defensa", sino que suponen "un espurio uso de la palabra para descalificar y dañar el buen nombre, honor e imagen de Cristina Cifuentes, plenamente encuadrable en el término jurídico de la injuria", según las mismas fuentes.
También considera que encajan en el tipo penal de la calumnia al "pretender" relacionar a Cifuentes "con actuaciones delictivas de financiación irregular, agravándose la misma al haberse realizado con publicidad". En sus declaraciones, Granados comentó que Cifuentes mantenía una estrecha relación con el expresidente madrileño Ignacio González.
Por ello, la querella apunta a un posible delito contra la integridad moral al entender que ha habido "un ataque de carácter personal, desconectado de cualquier interés procesal, que supone una ofensa directa y gratuita contra la dignidad de Cristina Cifuentes".
