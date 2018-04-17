Público
El juez cita como investigado al presidente del puerto de Barcelona por el caso del 3%

El instructor de la investigación sobre el presunto pago de comisiones ilegales a CDC también imputa al representante legal del extinto partido y al exconcejal barcelonés de CiU Antoni Vives. La declaración de Sixte Cambra tendrá lugar el 3 de mayo.

El presidente del puerto de Barcelona, Sixte Cambra. / EFE

El juez de El Vendrell (Barcelona) que instruye el caso del 3% de presunto pago de comisiones ilegales a CDC ha citado a declarar como investigados para el próximo 3 de mayo al presidente del puerto de Barcelona, Sixte Cambra, y al exconcejal de CiU en Barcelona Antoni Vives.

Según han informado fuentes jurídicas, el juez ha acordado las citaciones de estos investigados, así como la de Francesc Sànchez, representante legal de la extinta CDC, a la espera de que la Audiencia Nacional resuelva si asume la causa del 3%, que le remitió el pasado febrero. 

