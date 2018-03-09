Público
Catalunya La juez deja en libertad sin fianza a Pere Soler, exdirector de los Mossos

Carmen Lamela ha decretado para Soler medidas cautelares como son retirada de pasaporte, prohibición de salida del territorio nacional y comparecencias quincenales en el juzgado más cercano.

Pere Soler i Campins en una imagen de archivo.

La juez de la Audiencia Nacional Carmen Lamela ha acordado este viernes dejar en libertad con medidas cautelares al exdirector de los Mossos d'Esquadra Pere Soler, tras tomarle declaración en calidad de investigado por la actuación de la policía autonómica en el referéndum independentista del pasado 1 de octubre.

Según han informado fuentes jurídicas, la titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 3 ha decretado para Soler medidas cautelares como son retirada de pasaporte, prohibición de salida del territorio nacional y comparecencias quincenales en el juzgado más cercano.

Tras comparecer durante aproximadamente dos horas y cuarto, la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional había solicitado para el exdirector de los Mossos libertad sujeta al pago de una fianza de 100.000 euros con un plazo de diez días para pagarla. Sin embargo, la magistrada ha decidido dejarlo en libertad con cautelares.

(Habrá ampliación)

