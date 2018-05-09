Público
Catalunya El juez del 1-O cita como investigados a Amadeu Altafaj y Albert Royo por el 1-O

Los dos excargos del Govern deberán comparecer para declarar el 6 de junio, cuando también han sido citados como investigados Aleix Villatoro y Marta Garsaball.

Fotografía de archivo de Amadeu Altafaj.

El Juzgado de Instrucción 13 de Barcelona que investiga la organización del 1-O ha citado como investigados al exrepresentante permanente de la Generalitat ante la Unión Europea Amadeu Altafaj y al exsecretario general del Diplocat Albert Royo.

Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC), los dos excargos del Govern deberán comparecer para declarar el 6 de junio, cuando también han sido citados como investigados el secretario general de Asuntos y Relaciones Institucionales y Exteriores y Transparencia, Aleix Villatoro, y la directora de Servicios de la Conselleria de Exteriores, Marta Garsaball.

Además, se ha aplazado la declaración como investigado del exsecretario de Difusión y Atención Ciudadana de la Generalitat Antoni Molons, que fue detenido el pasado 15 de marzo en un operativo de la Guardia Civil, que será finalmente el 21 de junio a las 17.15 horas.

(Habrá ampliación)

