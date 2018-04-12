El juez del caso Púnica cree que Cifuentes debió abstenerse en un contrato que adjudicó

Manuel García-Castellón, juez de la Audiencia Nacional que instruye el caso Púnica, considera que la presidenta de Madrid —en la cuerda floja por las informaciones que arrojan serias dudas sobre su máster— debió abstenerse de participar en la adjudicación, en el año 2009, del contrato de los servicios de restauración de la Asamblea de Madrid, otorgados al Grupo Cantoblanco, del expresidente de la patronal madrileña CEIM Arturo Fernández.
Así se desprende de un auto del pasado miércoles al que ha tenido acceso El País. En dicho auto el magistrado mantiene la imputación de Tatiana Recoder, jefa de los servicios jurídicos de la Cámara autonómica, que también participó en el concurso. Según el magistrado, Recoder “no apreció, sin que pueda determinarse aún si por ignorancia o con intencionalidad, la incompatibilidad de ser miembro de la mesa de contratación y del comité de expertos de doña Cristina Cifuentes Cuencas”.
Según la investigación de la Guardia Civil, se sospecha que tras dicha adjudicación podría esconderse una maniobra para financiar ilegalmente al PP madrileño. En aquel concurso, tal y como detalla el auto, Cifuentes era vicepresidenta de la Cámara. La Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil sospecha que el contrato fue amañado a cambio de una comisión que el empresario hizo llegar a la supuesta caja b del PP de Madrid camuflada como donación de 160.000 euros a la fundación Fundescam, ligada al partido entonces liderado por Esperanza Aguirre y en cuyo patronato figuraba la propia Cifuentes.
