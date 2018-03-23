El juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena ha dictado una orden de detención internacional contra la secretaria general de ERC, Marta Rovira, y una euroorden para otros cinco implicados en el proceso soberanista que han huido de la Justicia, entre ellos el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont.
Llarena ha atendido así la petición de la Fiscalía tras notificar hoy el auto de procesamiento contra 25 investigados por el procés, siete de los cuales permanecen huidos de la Justicia, después de que Rovira se haya fugado a Suiza, han informado fuentes jurídicas.
El juez ha cursado orden europea e internacional de detención para Carles Puigdemont, Antoni Comín, Clara Ponsati, Meritxel Serret, Lluís Puig y Marta Rovira, informa Julia Pérez.
Las órdenes se han tramitado vía Interpol y Sirene, y es este órgano administrativo el que las cursará a todos los países. Además, siguen vigentes las órdenes de detención nacional cursadas en su momento contra ellos.
En el caso de Anna Gabriel no se cursa orden internacional ni europea de detención porque, a diferencia de los otros encausados procesados por rebelión y malversación, presuntamente cometió un delito de desobediencia. Sin embargo, sigue pesando contra ella una orden nacional de detención por no haber comparecido cuando fue citada por el juez.
