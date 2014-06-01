Público
El juez Enrique López es interceptado sin casco y da positivo en alcoholemia

Según han informado fuentes policiales, los hechos han ocurrido a las 07.30 horas, cuando agentes de la Policía Municipal se han hecho cargo del conservador tras saltarse un semáforo en rojo

Enrique López en una foto de archivo

La Policía Nacional ha interceptado esta mañana al juez del Tribunal Constitucional, el conservador Enrique López, conduciendo su moto sin casco en el paseo de la Castellana de Madrid, y sometido a una prueba de alcoholemia ha dado positivo.

Según han informado fuentes policiales, los hechos han ocurrido a las 07.30 horas, cuando agentes de la Policía Municipal se han hecho cargo del caso del exportavoz del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), por circular sin casco y se le ha practicado una prueba de alcoholemia.

El propio afectado, ha reconocido que iba conduciendo sin casco y que ha dado positivo en la prueba de alcoholemia, así como que se ha saltado un semáforo en rojo.

"Reconozco los hechos y asumo las consecuencias que tienen", ha dicho el juez, a lo que ha añadido: "Hay circunstancias personales que podrían justificarlos pero que no vienen al caso". Según López, tras ser interceptado se le ha retirado el vehículo y él se ha marchado a su casa, por lo que en ningún momento ha quedado detenido.

Enrique López se incorporó en 2008 a la sección segunda de la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional y en junio del año pasado fue nombrado juez del Tribunal Constitucional con el apoyo del PP y el PSOE en contra. 

