El juez interroga a cuatro abogados detenidos en el caso Villarejo

La Policía registró el bufete Herrero & Asociados y detuvo a los letrados, en la investigación de la una trama que facilitaba la entrada a España de guineanos y de fondos procedentes de actividades vinculadas a la corrupción

El excomisario José Manuel Villarejo. EFE

El juez Diego de Egea interroga este miércoles a cuatro abogados de un mismo bufete que han sido detenidos en el marco de la causa en la que se investiga al excomisario José Villarejo por integrar una trama que facilitaba la entrada a España de guineanos y de fondos procedentes de actividades vinculadas a la corrupción.

El arresto de estos cuatro letrados se produjo el pasado lunes cuando la Policía registró también el despacho en el que trabajan, el bufete Herrero & Asociados, en Madrid, según ha adelantado El Independiente y han confirmado fuentes jurídicas.

El magistrado de la Audiencia Nacional tomará declaración a los cuatro tras haber interrogado esta mañana al excomisario de Barajas Carlos Salamanca, que quedó en libertad en esta misma causa el pasado 6 de marzo tras ingresar en prisión el 5 de noviembre junto a Villarejo, quien permanece encarcelado desde entonces.

Entre las prácticas que se le atribuyen a la supuesta red integrada por Villarejo y Salamanca está la de facilitar la entrada de personas de nacionalidad guineana en España y la posterior regularización de su situación a través de las empresas de Villarejo.

Según la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, ambos se valían de las funciones propias de sus respectivos cargos policiales, "especialmente sensibles para la seguridad nacional", para recibir "elevadas sumas de dinero y regalos suntuarios diversos".

Todo ello a cambio de sus servicios especializados "de inteligencia" y de "facilitar la entrada ilegal de ciudadanos no comunitarios en territorio español".

En esta causa, denominada Tándem, también figuran como investigados, entre otros, la mujer de Villarejo, Gema Isabel Alcalá, un hijo de ambos y otro de Salamanca. 

