Un juez de Cornellà (Barcelona) que investigaba la actuación de los Mossos d'Esquadra el 1-O se ha inhibido en favor de la juez de la Audiencia Nacional Carmen Lamela, a la que avisa de que existen indicios de criminalidad para imputar a la cúpula de la policía, incluido su actual jefe, Ferran López.
Así lo sostiene el titular del juzgado de instrucción número 3 de Cornellà de Llobregat (Barcelona) en un auto en el que el juez expone a Lamela, que ya mantiene imputado al exjefe de los Mossos Josep Lluís Trapero, que de su investigación se desprenden indicios para poder atribuir responsabilidad penal por sedición a otros siete miembros de la cúpula del cuerpo.
En concreto, el juez detalla que, además de Trapero, existirían indicios de criminalidad respecto a otros siete miembros de la cúpula de la policía autonómica, entre ellos el actual jefe de los Mossos, el comisario Ferran López, el comisario superior de coordinación central, Joan Carles Molinero, y el comisario jefe de la Comisaría de Planificación de Seguridad, Emili Quevedo.
