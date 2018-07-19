Pablo Llarena, juez del Tribunal Supremo que instruye la causa contra los políticos independentistas catalanes, ha rechazado la entrega a España del expresidente Carles Puigdemont sólo por el delito de malversación, tal como decidió la semana pasada la Audiencia de Schleswig-Holstein. Llarena ha decidido retirar la euroorden que pesaba contra Puigdemont además de otros fugados, como son Toni Comín, Meritxell Serret, Lluis Puig, Clara Ponsatí y Marta Rovira.
Esta decisión implica que el expresident catalán permanecerá en libertad, pero no podrá regresar a España hasta pasados un mínimo de 20 años ya que sería automáticamente arrestado al estar vigente la orden de detención nacional
Llarena denuncia, además, "falta de compromiso" del tribunal alemán con unos hechos que, dice, podría haber quebrantado el orden constitucional español.
La Fiscalía del Supremo también se ha sumado a las críticas contra la Audiencia de Schleswig-Holstein. En un escrito en el que se opone a la puesta en libertad de los presos preventivos del procés, la fiscalía critica la "indebida intromisión" de la Audiencia de Scleswig-Holstein en la jurisdicción de los tribunales españoles.
El fiscal asegura que, con su decisión de entregar a Carles Puigdemont a España por malversación pero no por rebelión, el tribunal alemán ha asumido funciones de enjuiciamiento atribuidas por la ley al Supremo, "lo que dificulta notablemente la posibilidad de reconocer efectos jurídicos a semejante decisión".
El abogado de Puigdemont lo celebra
Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, abogado del expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont, ha considerado hoy que la decisión del juez Pablo Llarena de rechazar extraditarlo solo por malversación obedece a su intención de "evitar un varapalo" de la justicia europea.
En declaraciones a Efe, Alonso-Cuevillas ha celebrado como un "gran éxito" la decisión de Llarena, tras lo que, ha añadido, sería "lógico" que Puigdemont regresara a su residencia belga en Waterloo, al quedar canceladas las medidas cautelares que tenía fijadas por la justicia alemana desde su detención, el pasado 25 de marzo.
