Público
Público

El juez retira el delito de terrorismo para la coordinadora de los CDR y la deja en libertad por desorden público

El juez Llarena vuelve a denegar el permiso a Sànchez para que acuda a la sesión de investidura. Un juez de Sabadell pide identificar a mandos de los Mossos del centro de coordinación regional el 1-O.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Arribada a l'Audiència Nacional de Tamara Carrasco / EFE Javier Lizón

Llegada a la Audiencia Nacional de Tamara CArrasco.- EFE

El magistrado de la Audiencia Nacional Diego de Egea ha dejado en libertad provisional con medidas cautelares a la presunta cabecilla de los autodenominados Comités en Defensa de la República (CDR), Tamara C.G, tras tomarle declaración por presunto delito de desorden público. El juez le ha retirado el delito de rebelión y terrorismo que se le imputó en un principio, informan fuentes jurídicas.

El magistrado al frente de la operación Cadera desoye la petición de prisión incondicional que ha formulado la Fiscalía y le impone como medidas cautelares la presentación todos los lunes en el juzgado, prohibición de salida de municipio en el que reside (Viladecans) salvo para acudir al trabajo si éste estuviera fuera de su localidad, además de la necesidad de tener autorización judicial para salir del término municipal, prohibición salida del territorio nacional y que facilite un domicilio y teléfono para que pueda estar localizable.

Además ha dictado una orden de detención contra la otra persona que dirigía la operativa por las actividades de las CDR y que fue sido localizada desde el martes, cuando se detuvo a Carrasco.

Etiquetas