El juez vuelve a citar a Rodrigo Rato en la investigación por el origen de su patrimonio

Según el informe de la UCO, el exvicepresidente se aprovechó del proceso de privatización de empresas como Endesa, Repsol o Telefónica, para "colocar" a personas de confianza y obtener "sustanciosos contratos de publicidad"

El exvicepresidente Rodrigo Rato, a su llegada a la Comisión de investigación de la crisis financiera y rescate bancario del Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/J.J. Guillén

El exvicepresidente del Gobierno y expresidente de Bankia Rodrigo Rato ha sido citado a declarar de nuevo como imputado el próximo 5 de abril a las 10.30 horas por el titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 31 de Madrid, que le investiga por un presunto delito de blanqueo por el origen de su patrimonio familiar. 

El magistrado Antonio Serrano-Arnal adopta esta decisión después de que la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid le ordenara la reapertura de la causa relativa al delito de blanqueo, que él mismo sobreseyó el pasado mes de mayo al considerar que el informe de la Guardia Civil en que se sustentaba la investigación carecía de "sustento básico". 

En dicho informe, la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) atribuía a Rato posibles delitos contra la Hacienda Pública, de blanqueo de capitales, cohecho, malversación de caudales públicos. Según el Instituto Armado, el exvicepresidente se aprovechó del proceso de privatización de empresas propiedad del Estado, como Endesa, Repsol o Telefónica, para "colocar" en los puestos de dirección a personas de confianza y obtener "sustanciosos contratos de publicidad".

