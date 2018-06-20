Público
La jueza decomisa a Zaplana un chalet, dos coches de alta gama y su colección de relojes

El valor de los bienes decomisados de todos los investigados en el caso Erial asciende a siete millones de euros.

El expresidente de la Generalitat Valenciana y exministro de Trabajo, Eduardo Zaplana, a su llegada a su chalé de Benidorm (Alicante) acompañado por agentes de la UCO de la Guardia Civil. - EFE

La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 8 de Valencia, que instruye el caso Erial, ha acordado el decomiso de dinero en efectivo, propiedades inmobiliarias y vehículos de varios investigados en la causa, entre ellos el exministro y expresident de la Generalitat Valenciana Eduardo Zaplana, según han indicado fuentes jurídicas.

Según apunta Valenciaplaza, Zaplana se ha quedado sin de su casa unifamiliar de Benidorm, dinero en efectivo, dos coches de alta gama y sin su colección de relojes de lujo. En total, el valor de los bienes decomisados al exministro, sin contar los relojes, asciende a 435.000 euros. La cifra sube hasta los siete millones teniendo en cuenta los bienes de todos los investigados.

El caso Erial investiga, entre otras actuaciones, el presunto cobro de comisiones derivadas de la concesión de las Inspecciones Técnicas de Vehículos (ITV), realizadas en 1997 durante la gestión de Zaplana al frente de la Generalitat Valenciana, y del Plan Eólico de la Comunidad Valenciana, puesto en marcha en 2003.

La jueza investiga los delitos de blanqueo de capitales, cohecho, prevaricación, malversación de caudales públicos, tráfico de influencias, fraude en la contratación, delito fiscal, falsedad documental, asociación ilícita para delinquir y grupo criminal.

El exministro Eduardo Zaplana se encuentra en prisión provisional desde que así lo ordenara la jueza el pasado 24 de mayo, al igual que el abogado y asesor fiscal Francisco Grau y el exdirectivo del parque temático Terra Mítica Joaquín Barceló, mientras que los otros cuatro detenidos en la operación están en libertad con medidas cautelares.

