Público
Público

Eduardo Zaplana La jueza envía a Eduardo Zaplana a prisión incondicional sin fianza

Para los empresarios José y Vicente Cotino, sobrinos del expresidente de Les Corts, Juan Cotino, la magistrada acuerda libertad con cargos y obligación de comparecencia semanal en el juzgado para firmar.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
24/05/2018.- El expresident de la Generalitat y exministro Eduardo Zaplana aguarda el pase a disposición judicial tras los registros en sus domicilios y oficinas en el marco de la operación Erial, que puede producirse este jueves, el mismo día que está ci

El expresident de la Generalitat Eduardo Zaplana aguarda el pase a disposición judicial tras los registros en sus domicilios y oficinas en el marco de la operación Erial. EFE/ Manuel Bruque

La jueza del Juzgado de Instrucción número 8 de Valencia ha acordado prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para el expresidente de la Generalitat y exministro de Trabajo, Eduardo Zaplana, detenido en la 'Operación Erial', según han informado a Europa Press fuentes conocedoras de la decisión.

Fiscalía Anticorrupción había solicitado al juzgado la aplicación de esta medida. Zaplana pasó este jueves a disposición judicial, tras ser detenido el martes por presuntos delitos de blanqueo de capitales, malversación y prevaricación.

Libertad con cargos para los Cotino

Para los empresarios José y Vicente Cotino, sobrinos del expresidente de Les Corts, Juan Cotino, la jueza ha acordado libertad con cargos y obligación de comparecencia semanal en el juzgado para firmar, según fuentes conocedoras de la decisión.

Los detenidos se han acogido a su derecho a no declarar ante la instructora, en un caso sobre el que se mantiene el secreto de las actuaciones. Tampoco lo han hecho ante la Guardia Civil, ni ellos ni las personas citadas como investigadas, entre ellas, Juan Cotino.

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción y la Guardia Civil rastrean el cobro de unos diez millones de euros en comisiones ilegales recibidas por la adjudicación de contratos públicos relativos a la concesión de las ITV y el plan eólico, durante la etapa de Eduardo Zaplana al frente de la Generalitat Valenciana.

Etiquetas