La jueza Lamela archiva una querella contra Florentino Pérez y cinco exministros por el almacén de gas Castor

La juez de la Audiencia Nacional Carmen Lamela ha archivado la querella contra cinco exministros, otros dos ex altos cargos y dos empresarios, entre ellos el presidente de ACS, Florentino Pérez, tras descartar cualquier delito penal en la construcción del almacén subterráneo de gas Castor, en Castellón.
En un auto conocido este jueves, la titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 3 adopta la versión de la Fiscalía, y desestima la querella en tanto que esta obra no responde a una idea "aislada ni peregrina", sino que se debió a una política previamente planeada desde 2002, antes incluso de que los querellados accedieran a sus cargos.
Asimismo, añade que "tampoco parece que la actuación estuviera guiada por un afán de perjudicar los intereses de la Administración, adoptando resoluciones injustas, arbitrarias o manifiestamente contrarias a la ley", sino que fue "razonada y documentada".
Presentada por el Observatorio de la Deuda en la Globalización, Xnet y el Institut de Drets Humans, la querella se dirigía contra los exministros socialistas Joan Clos y Miguel Sebastián, que ocuparon la cartera de Industria; Magdalena Álvarez, titular de Fomento y Elena Espinosa de Agricultura; así como contra José Manuel Soria (PP), por su etapa en Industria.
Interpuesta por presuntos delitos de prevaricación, estafa, fraude a la Administración y malversación, se extendía además contra el presidente de Escal UGS -concesionaria del proyecto-, Recaredo del Potro; Florentino Pérez, por la participación del 60 % que tenía ACS; el ex secretario general de Energía socialista, Ignasi Nieto, y el exconsejero de Medio Ambiente de la Generalitat Valenciana Juan Cotino, del PP.
