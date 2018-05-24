El juicio contra 14 de los detenidos la noche del 15M comenzará en febrero de 2019

El juicio contra 14 de los detenidos la noche que dio lugar al 15-M comenzará en febrero de 2019, casi ocho años después. El Juzgado de lo Penal número 30 de Madrid ha fijado para el 11 de febrero del año que viene el inicio de una vista oral que se extenderá hasta el 1 de marzo, según el diario El Salto.
Tal y como recuerda el citado periódico, la noche del 15 de mayo de 2011 fueron detenidas 19 personas en las cargas policiales en la plaza de Callao de Madrid llevadas a cabo tras la multitudinaria manifestación de la tarde. A las 48 horas, la mayoría de ellos fueron puestos en libertad.
El escrito de acusación, de octubre de 2014, acabó afectando a 14 detenidos. La Fiscalía, según El Salto, pide para 13 de ellos una condena de seis años de cárcel y para la restante imputada solicita una pena de un años y seis meses de prisión.
A todos se les acusa de delitos de desórdenes públicos, daños, resistencia, atentado a agentes de la autoridad, faltas y delitos de lesiones. Por su parte, varios de los detenidos denunciaron haber sufrido malos tratos en comisaria.
