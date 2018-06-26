Público
Juicio por bebés robados El doctor Vela dice no reconocer su firma en el parte de nacimiento de uno de los bebés robados

Durante el juicio que se celebra este martes, el ginecólogo ha reiterado la misma respuesta: "no recuerdo". Y ya cuando le han mostrado el parte de nacimiento de Inés Madrigal,  con su supuesta firma, ha afirmado: "Eso no es mío".

Concentración en la entrada de la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid que juzga al doctor Eduardo Vela en la trama de los bebés robados durante el franquismo. / EFE

"Yo no sabía más que de tema médico". Es una de las pocas frases que ha pronunciado el doctor Eduardo Vela, acusado de participar en el robo de un bebé en 1969, Inés Madrigal, en la Clínica San Ramón de Madrid, en el juicio contra él. 

Pese a que el doctor Vela, de 85 años y para quien el fiscal pide 11 años de cárcel por este caso, reconoció su firma en la fase de instrucción, en la vista oral que ha comenzado este martes no lo ha hecho.

A preguntas de la fiscal, el ginecólogo ha reiterado la misma respuesta: "no recuerdo". Y ya cuando le han mostrado el parte de nacimiento de Inés Madrigal con su supuesta firma, ha afirmado: "Eso no es mío".

