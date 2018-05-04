El juicio del caso Altsasu queda visto para sentencia

La presidenta del tribunal que ha juzgado a los ocho jóvenes acusados de agredir a dos guardias civiles y sus parejas en Altsasu en 2016, Concepción Espejel, ha dejado este viernes vista para sentencia la vista oral, que se ha prolongado durante más de dos semanas y un total de once sesiones.
La Sección Primera de la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional deberá tomar la decisión ahora de si la paliza que recibieron un teniente y un sargento de la Benemérita, junto con sus respectivas parejas, la noche del 15 de octubre de 2016 en el bar Koxka de la localidad navarra responde al tipo penal de lesiones y amenazas terroristas.
Para el fiscal del caso, José Perals, durante el juicio ha quedado probado que lo ocurrido en Altsasu "no fue una pelea de bar", sino una agresión "planificada y organizada única y exclusivamente para agredir a dos guardias civiles y sus parejas con la finalidad terrorista de expulsar" a dicho cuerpo policial de la localidad, en línea con lo defendido por el movimiento Alde Hemendik (Fuera de aquí) y la campaña anual Ospa Eguna, los cuales son, a su juicio, herederos de la "estrategia" de la banda terrorista ETA.
Por los mencionados delitos que se imputan a los ocho acusados, Perals pide unas penas que oscilan entre los 12 años y medio y los 62 años y medio de prisión. En caso de que el tribunal no aprecie estos delitos al considerar que las lesiones no fueron graves, el fiscal propone condenas de entre 6 años y medio y 17 años y medio de cárcel por desórdenes públicos terroristas y atentado contra agentes de la autoridad, entre otros posibles delitos.
El juicio comenzó el pasado 16 de abril en la sede de la Audiencia Nacional en San Fernando de Henares (Madrid) y se ha alargado durante once sesiones en el que la sala ha podido escuchar las versiones de los acusados, el testimonio de las víctimas así como declaraciones de testigos y peritos, para finalizar con los informes de las acusaciones -además del Ministerio Público, están personadas la Abogacía del Estado en nombre de los guardias civiles, las novias de éstos y las asociaciones Covite y AUGC- y las defensas.
