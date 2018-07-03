El convoy de la Guardia Civil que ha de trasladar a Catalunya a un primer grupo de los presos independentistas catalanes que se encuentran en prisión preventiva en Madrid salió pasadas las diez de la mañana de este martes de la cárcel de Valdemoro. Poco antes de las 15.00 horas, el furgón que trasladaba el exvicepresidente del Govern Oriol Junqueras, el exconseller Raül Romeva, el expresidente de la ANC Jordi Sánchez y el presidente de Omnium Cultural Jordi Cuixart y a otros 22 presos llegó a la prisión de Zuera.
Los cuatro dirigentes independentistas, en situación de prisión preventiva procesados por rebelión, han llegado al centro penitenciario zaragozano después de ser trasladados en un furgón esta mañana desde Valdemoro, donde los habían reagrupado desde las cárceles de Estremera (Junqueras y Romeva) y Soto del Real (Sànchez y Cuixart), según han indicado a EFE fuentes conocedoras del proceso de traslado.
Según Interior, se trata de una "conducción ordinaria" que ha trasladado a un total de 22 reclusos; y la parada en Zuera, que se ha producido sin incidentes, forma parte del protocolo de traslado.
Forcadell y Bassa serán trasladadas este miércoles
Por su parte, las dos mujeres en prisión preventiva por su participación en el procés, Dolors Bassa y Carmen Forcadell, serán trasladadas este miércoles a Catalunya desde la cárcel de mujeres de Alcalá de Henares (Madrid).
Así lo han indicado a Efe fuentes de Instituciones Penitenciarias, que han señalado que ambas serán conducidas por la unidad especializada de la Guardia Civil, Uprose, desde la prisión alcalaína.
De momento, se desconoce si llegarán en el mismo día a Catalunya o pernoctarán en el camino, como ha ocurrido con los otros cuatro políticos presos. No obstante, a su llegada serán destinadas a la prisión Puig de les Basses, en Figueres (Girona).
El traslado de los seis fue ratificado por el juez del Tribunal Supremo que instruye la causa Pablo Llarena, quien este martes también ha dado luz verde a que los exconsellers y también presos preventivos Joaquim Forn, Josep Rull y Jordi Turull ingresen en cárceles catalanas.
