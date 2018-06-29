Público
Catalunya Junqueras y Romeva ya pueden ser trasladados a una cárcel catalana 

El juez Pablo Llarena da luz verde a la petición del exvicepresident y el exconseller de la Generalitat, ingresados en Estremera

Oriol Junqueras.- EUROPA PRESS

Oriol Junqueras y Raül Romeva ya cuentan con el permiso para ser trasladados de la cárcel de Estremera a una prisión catalana, informa El Periódico, que cita cita fuentes de Interior.

La petición, cursada en su día por el exvicepresident y el exconseller de la Generalitat, fue rechazada, pero ahora el juez Pablo Llarena ha dado luz verde a su ingreso en los próximos días a un centro penitenciario de su tierra.

Tras tomar posesión del cargo, el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, había avanzado que el traslado se evaluaría una vez que el magistrado concluyera la instrucción que se ha desarrollado en el Tribunal Supremo. También el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, recalcó que es razonable que, concluida la instrucción, se produzca ese acercamiento.

Llarena tiene que pronunciarse sobre varias cuestiones y decidir si practica nuevas diligencias, entre ellas la declaración de varios testigos solicitada por las defensas, además de recibir un informe de la Fiscalía.

También tiene pendiente pronunciarse sobre la libertad que ha solicitado Joaquim Forn y dictar la resolución para la suspensión de los siete diputados catalanes (incluidos Carles Puigdemont y Oriol Junqueras) cuyo procesamiento ya es firme.

Es decir, el fin de las diligencias respecto a los presos preventivos está próximo, con independencia de lo que ocurra respecto de los procesados que se encuentran huidos en el extranjero.

