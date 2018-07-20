La Audiencia Territorial de Schleswig-Holstein dio este viernes cerrado "por completo" el proceso de extradición contra el expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont y aseguró que el líder soberanista puede abandonar "inmediatamente" el país.
"Puigdemont es libre y puede abandonar Alemania inmediatamente", aseguró en declaraciones la portavoz de la audiencia, Frauke Holmer. La audiencia había comunicado previamente su decisión de levantar las medidas cautelares que había impuesto a Puigdemont hasta su extradición, como consecuencia de la decisión de ayer de la Justicia española de retirar la petición de entrega.
El tribunal indicó en un breve comunicado que había recibido una notificación de la Fiscalía de Schleswig-Holstein en el que se le informaba sobre el paso dado por el Tribunal Supremo español.
"La sala primera de lo penal de la Audiencia Territorial de Schleswig-Holstein decidió este viernes a petición de la Fiscalía levantar las medidas cautelares para la extradición contra el expresidente regional catalán Carles Puigdemont, después de que la Justicia española rechazase la extradición el 19 de julio", dice el texto de la nota de prensa.
La Audiencia resolvió el pasado 12 de julio extraditar a Puigdemont -pero sólo por un presunto delito de malversación de fondos y no por el de rebelión- y decidió que el líder soberanista permaneciese en libertad bajo fianza de 75.000 euros y con la obligación de presentarse semanalmente ante la policía hasta su entrega a España.
Poco antes la Fiscalía de este mismo "land" alemán confirmó haber recibido el comunicado de la Justicia española sobre la retirada de la euroorden contra Puigdemont y haber solicitado a la audiencia el cierre del proceso.
La fiscalía subrayó que tras la decisión del juez Pablo Llarena del Tribunal Supremo español "queda retirada la base del procedimiento". "Ahora se ha solicitado a la Audiencia de Schleswig-Holstein la cancelación de la orden de detención y entrega contra Carles Puigdemont", agregó la fiscalía.
Procedente de Finlandia, Puigdemont fue detenido el 25 de marzo pasado por la policía alemana cuando intentaba regresar en automóvil a Bélgica, país adonde huyó a últimos de octubre pasado.
