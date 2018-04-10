Público
La justicia anula el cambio de calle en Madrid de "Caídos de la División Azul" porque se sale de los años de la Guerra Civil

Un juzgado de Madrid dice que el cambio de calle no se ajusta a derecho porque la formación de la División Azul "no entra por tanto en el periodo de exaltación de la sublevación militar (1936), ni de la guerra civil" 

Placa identificativa de la calle Caídos de la División Azul de Madrid que cambiará su nombre en los próximos seis meses. EFE/Zipi

El juzgado de lo contencioso-administrativo número 8 de Madrid ha decidido anular el cambio de denominación de la calle "Caídos de la División Azul" ya que este batallón que luchó en la II Guerra Mundial al lado del dictador nazi Adolf Hitler se formó en 1941 y la Guerra Civil española terminó en 1939. 

La sentencia, que ha sido adelantada por el periódico ABC, señala que el cambio de calle no se ajusta a derecho ya que "no entra por tanto en el periodo de exaltación de la sublevación militar (1936), ni de la guerra civil", que es al que se refiere la Ley de Memoria Histórica.

"Se creó en el periodo de la dictadura, pero su actuación se desarrolla fuera de nuestras fronteras, y no fueron de exaltación a la dictadura", prosigue el texto. 

La sentencia no es firme y el Ayuntamiento tiene 15 días para interponer un recurso. 

