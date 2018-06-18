La justicia avala el cambio en Madrid de las calles Millán Astray, Yagüe y García Escámez

El Juzgado de lo Contencioso Administrativo número 14 de Madrid ha fallado contra la Hermandad Nacional de Antiguos Caballeros Legionarios y ha dado la razón al Ayuntamiento de Madrid en el cambio de nombres de las calles de Millán Astray, General Yagüe y General García Escámez.
En una sentencia fechada el pasado 15 de junio firmada por el magistrado Alfonso Villlagómez Cebrían, el Juzgado atiende a los planteamientos del Ayuntamiento, que enmarcó el cambio de nombres en la Ley de Memoria Histórica y en la ordenanza reguladora de la denominación y rotulación de espacios urbanos.
Los recurrentes aducían una "indebida aplicación de la Ley de Memoria Histórica". La sentencia destaca que "existen datos suficientemente documentados en el procedimiento que involucran a los generales rotulados en la calles con la contienda y en la sustentación del régimen político surgido de la guerra civil", como fue "constatado por el Comisionado de la Memoria Histórica del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, cuya compatibilidad o capacidad de los mismos para determinar lo procedente en el expediente administrativo sobre el cambio de nombre de las calles dedicadas a los generales Millán Astray, García Escamez y Yagüe".
El juzgado considera que el expediente administrativo no adolece de vicio alguno en la motivación, con propuestas correctamente documentadas por el Comisionado. "Los acuerdos impugnados se encuentran ajustados al ordenamiento jurídico", recoge el texto. El juzgado condena al demandante a la imposición de costes en un máximo de mil euros. Contra la resolución cabe recurso de apelación.
