La Justicia belga rechaza entregar a España a los exconsellers Comín, Puig y Serret

La Justicia belga ha tomado este miércoles la decisión de no entregar a los exconsellers Tomi Comín, Meritxell Serret y Lluís a las autoridades españolas por un error de forma en la orden de detención y entrega emitida por el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena.
Así lo ha anunciado el propio Comín en declaraciones a los medios, junto con Serret y Puig, después de la audiencia en la que la Cámara del Consejo - el tribunal belga de primera instancia - ha tomado esta decisión.
Comín, Serret y Puig comparecieron ante el juez de instrucción belga que estudiaba las euroórdenes de detención contra ellos emitidas por el Tribunal Supremo español.
(Habrá ampliación)
