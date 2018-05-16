Público
La Justicia belga rechaza entregar a España a los exconsellers Comín, Puig y Serret

Comín, Serret y Puig han comparecido ante el juez de instrucción belga que estudiaba las euroórdenes de detención contra ellos emitidas por el Tribunal Supremo español.

La exconsejera catalana Meritxell Serret. - EFE

La Justicia belga ha tomado este miércoles la decisión de no entregar a los exconsellers Tomi Comín, Meritxell Serret y Lluís a las autoridades españolas por un error de forma en la orden de detención y entrega emitida por el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena.

Así lo ha anunciado el propio Comín en declaraciones a los medios, junto con Serret y Puig, después de la audiencia en la que la Cámara del Consejo - el tribunal belga de primera instancia - ha tomado esta decisión.

