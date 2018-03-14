Público
JxCat asegura que hay margen para investir a Sànchez y no se plantea otro candidato

El portavoz adjunto de Junts per Catalunya en el Parlament señala que su partido "cierra la puerta" al escenario de unas nuevas elecciones".

El presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya cesado, Carles Puigdemont (c), se reúne en Bruselas con los diputados de su partido, JxCat, para tratar los escenarios posibles de una eventual investidura. EFE/Horst Wagner

El portavoz adjunto de Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) en el Parlament, Eduard Pujol, afirmó este miércoles que "aún hay margen para investir a Jordi Sànchez" como presidente de la Generalitat y aseguró que el grupo "no se plantea" otro candidato alternativo al político, que está en prisión preventiva.

"El nombre de Jordi Sánchez sigue siendo el que defendemos (...), aún hay margen legal", argumentó el diputado tras la reunión, este miércoles en Bruselas, de los parlamentarios del grupo con el presidente cesado Carles Puigdemont.

Pujol afirmó que JxCat "cierra la puerta" al escenario de unas nuevas elecciones" y aseguró que "habrá un Gobierno" conformado por este grupo, que "representará la voluntad expresada en las urnas" el 21 de diciembre.

