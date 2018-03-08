JxCat y ERC cierran un acuerdo de legislatura y lo trasladan a la CUP

JxCat y ERC han cerrado un acuerdo de legislatura y lo han trasladado a la CUP para que lo valore, han informado a Europa Press fuentes conocedoras.
El acuerdo parte de lo que ya pactaron las tres formaciones de cara a la investidura del entonces candidato a la Presidencia de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont e insiste en el impulso de un proceso constituyente con la voluntad de seducir a los anticapitalistas, según publica este jueves Nació Digital.
Se trata de un documento que recoge el plan de legislatura y que llega después de que JxCat haya reiterado que su candidato a la Generalitat es el expresidente de la ANC, Jordi Sànchez, aunque es una incógnita si podrá ser investido porque se encuentra en prisión preventiva.
