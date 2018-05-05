JxCat quiere investir a Puigdemont antes del 14 de mayo con la reforma de la Ley de Presidencia

JxCat ha propuesto este sábado investir a Carles Puigdemont como presidente de la Generalitat antes del 14 de mayo utilizando la reforma de la Ley de Presidencia que aprobó el viernes el Parlament para hacer investiduras a distancia.
Lo ha anunciado el portavoz adjunto de JxCat, Eduard Pujol, en declaraciones a los medios después de la reunión que ha celebrado el grupo en Berlín con el expresidente de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont.
Pujol ha defendido que quieren aprovechar "el nuevo terreno de juego" que ofrece la modificación de la Ley de Presidencia y ha señalado el lunes 14 de mayo como la data límite para hacer esta investidura.
Por su parte, los socios de la Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) que han votado en la consulta interna realizada en los últimos días piden que el Parlament invista a Carles Puigdemont como president, pero también rechazan, con un 57,6%, la posibilidad de repetir elecciones si él no puede ser el elegido.
Según ha explicado en una rueda de prensa la presidenta de la ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, en la consulta realizada durante el jueves y viernes han participado 10.237 asociados, que representan un 27,4% del censo de socios que están al corriente del pago de cuotas.
A la primera pregunta planteada, que era si la ANC debía mantener su posición favorable a que se invista a Carles Puigdemont, el 81,3% de los socios (8.320 votos) han votado favorablemente, mientras que a la segunda pregunta, en la que debían valorar un escenario sin Puigdemont como presidente, el 57,6% apoyan un gobierno alternativo frente al 35,3 % que prefiere nuevas elecciones.
Un 7,1% de los asociados de la ANC no ha querido posicionarse, en esta segunda pregunta, sobre ninguna de ambas posibilidades, pero más allá del gran apoyo mostrado a Puigdemont, la mayoría de los afiliados ha rechazado la posibilidad de unas nuevas elecciones si antes del 22 de mayo no puede ser investido el líder de JxCat.
Paluzie ha valorado el aumento de participación en la consulta con respecto a otras anteriores y ha sacado como conclusión de los resultados que "lo que genera más consenso" es investir de nuevo al presidente destituido en aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución.
(Habrá ampliación)
