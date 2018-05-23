Público
Lamela envía a juicio a Trapero y a la cúpula de los Mossos por sedición

La juez advierte también a la Sala que están aún pendientes de resolver los recursos de apelación contra la confirmación del procesamiento de los cuatro miembros de la cúpula de los Mossos investigados en esta causa por el 1-O.

El major de los Mossos d'Esquadra, Josep Lluís Trapero.- EFE

La juez de la Audiencia Nacional Carmen Lamela ha elevado este miércoles a la Sala de lo Penal para su enjuiciamiento el sumario abierto por sedición y organización criminal al mayor de los Mossos Josep Lluís Trapero y a los que fueran sus jefes políticos, el exdirector del cuerpo Pere Soler y el ex secretario general de Interior César Puig, segundo del exconseller Joaquim Forn.

Lamela, que ha remitido la causa a la sección primera de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional que preside la magistrada Concepción Espejel, ha dictado este miércoles un auto, contra el que no cabe recurso, en el que decreta la conclusión del sumario para remitirlo a la Sala, "previo emplazamiento de las partes" en díez días.

La juez advierte también a la Sala que están aún pendientes de resolver los recursos de apelación contra la confirmación del procesamiento de los cuatro miembros de la cúpula de los Mossos investigados en esta causa por el 1-O, en la que también está procesada la intendente de este cuerpo, Teresa Laplana, por los incidentes del 20 de septiembre en la Consellería de Economía

Etiquetas