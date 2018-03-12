El entrenador del Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, ha lucido una vez más este lunes, en el encuentro que enfrentó a su equipo frente al Stoke City en la trigésima jornada de la Premier, el lazo amarillo en apoyo a los independentistas catalanes en prisión y por el que fue sancionado por la Federación Inglesa (FA) con 22.500 euros el pasado viernes.

El preparador lució el símbolo en su jersey. Además, en la solapa de su chaqueta portó una flor amarilla por la campaña Great Daffodil Appeal, que pretende recaudar fondos para la fundación Marie Curie en favor de los enfermos terminales.

En la otra solapa, el catalán lució otro símbolo, concretamente un monigote que forma parte de la campaña Prostateuk, con la que se intenta concienciar sobre el cáncer de próstata.

El uso del lazo amarillo infringe las reglamentaciones de la FA, algo por lo que Guardiola fue advertido en dos ocasiones antes de que el ente federativo emitiese el cargo formal. Además de la multa impuesta al técnico catalán, fue advertido sobre su conducta futura.

"Dije desde el principio que si la FA considera que no debería usar el lazo amarillo, lo aceptaría, pero el hecho de que lo use o no, no significa nada, porque el lazo amarillo siempre estará allí, se vea o no, incluso si lo llevo en la conferencia de prensa o después del partido, no importa", afirmó Guardiola el pasado martes.

Por su parte, el presidente de la FA, Martin Glenn, insistió en que el lazo amarillo es un símbolo político. "Para ser honesto, y para ser muy claro, el lazo amarillo de Pep Guardiola es un símbolo político, es un símbolo de la independencia catalana (...) Todo lo que hacemos es aplicar las leyes del juego de manera equitativa", sentenció Glenn.