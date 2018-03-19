El Tribunal Constitucional avalará la financiación pública de los colegios que segregan a sus alumnos por sexo, según ha avanzado este lunes la Ser. El pleno del TC, de mayoría conservadora, rechazará así el recurso presentado por el PSOE en 2014 contra la Ley Wert.
La ponencia, que comenzará a estudiarse esta semana, defenderá la constitucionalidad de la Ley de Mejora de Calidad Educativa (Lomce) al considerar que las ayudas públicas a los centros que segregan por sexo entran dentro del ámbito de libertad de enseñanza, según informa la cadena.
El texto, que será redactado por el conservador Alfredo Montoya, acordará que los colegios puedan "seleccionar" a sus estudiantes y avalará la separación de los alumnos en "itinerarios académicos".
El recurso presentado por el PSOE considera que la financiación pública de los colegios que segregan por sexo vulnera el artículo 14 de la Constitución sobre la igualdad ante la ley y supone una discriminación por razón de género.
